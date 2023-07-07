Hydro Flask Reveals Spring 2023 Colors and Innovative Product Offerings

Collection includes Outdoor Kitchen expansion and Chug Cap accessory

Bend, OR (June 8, 2022) – Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) company, is pleased to showcase its category-leading expertise in color with its spring 2023 line-up at Summer Outdoor Retailer. In addition to the new colors, the spring collection also includes an expansion to the Outdoor Kitchen Collection and the new Flex Chug Cap accessory. All products will be available in retail and online in spring of 2023.

“Our spring product line-up was inspired by our collective appreciation for nature and the outdoors, driving our new colors and the guiding principle to design products that support both the outdoors and outdoor experiences,” said Yiorgos Makris, Director of Marketing. “We’re pleased to announce our newest product offerings and hues, which will help continue to elevate consumers’ active, joyful lives outdoors.”

New Spring Colors

Known for its bold and vibrant color lineups, Hydro Flask is excited to announce a fresh lineup for Spring 2023. New hues include Mesa, Dew, and Lupine and will be available across all hardgoods product categories.

Outdoor Kitchen Collection Expands

For spring 2023, Hydro Flask will be adding the ½ Quart Bowl to the Outdoor Kitchen Collection. Intended for personal-size or small servings, the ½ Quart Bowl features TouchShield™ technology to shield your hands and help prevent temperature transfer from the food or environment. Additionally, Hydro Flask is expanding the Outdoor Kitchen Collection with the Camp Collection, a lighter weight yet durable Camp Plate and Camp Bowl that easily stack for quick transport. The Camp Plate measures 9.25 inches in size and the Camp Bowl is a ¾ qt size. Both products are dishwasher safe. Small Bowl MSRP $19.95, Camp Plate MSRP $14.95, and Camp Bowl MSRP $16.95.

Wide Mouth Flex Chug Cap

The newest Hydro Flask accessory, the Chug Cap, is designed to give individuals the best hydration flow. For moments when quick hydration is vital, the Chug Cap makes drinking from Wide Mouth bottles a breeze. With an increased water flow for controlled yet quick and effective hydration, the narrow spout is large enough for easy refills and is dishwasher safe. From the trail to the track, the Chug Cap offers enhanced drinking everywhere your adventures take you. MSRP $12.95.

Hydro Flask will be showcasing its new products and line of Hydration, Soft Good Innovations, and Outdoor Kitchen products during Summer Outdoor Retailer at booth 39045-UL.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like the Day Escape™ Soft Coolers to the Outdoor Kitchen dining collection, Hydro Flask’s delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let’s Go! It’s giving program, Parks For All, supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and investing in public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier, and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit http://www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://www.helenoftroy.com.