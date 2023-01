madagascar:-devastazione-e-vittime-dopo-l’ultima-tempesta-tropicale

Sadly, the damage has been done w/ more flooding impacts to come. Have a look at these images throughout the #Sava Region in N #Madagascar. The water is near the roofs of these buildings. #Cheneso is a real threat. #tropicswx #flood https://t.co/8FMCXZBYSu pic.twitter.com/COmo4XlRaV

— Vortix (@VortixWx) January 20, 2023