novelis-signs-cooperation-research-agreement-with-airbus

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced that it has signed a Cooperation Research Agreement with Airbus, which will allow for tighter collaboration between the two companies and advance the development of aluminum solutions for the aircraft of tomorrow.

Building on today’s strong partnership between Novelis and Airbus, this agreement will accelerate the pace of the companies’ joint R&D programs. As a strategic supplier of aluminum plate and sheet to Airbus, Novelis is aiding the evolution of aircraft design, material, and manufacturing, with a focus on sustainability.

“At Novelis, we are confident that this agreement will allow us to take full advantage of the circularity potential of aluminum as a material that can be infinitely recycled without loss of performance,” said Philippe Meyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Novelis. “Aluminum is the perfect solution to make the new generations of aircraft lighter, to enable the usage of new engine solutions and to make the aircraft manufacturing and supply chain more cost effective and robust.”

Our commitment to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve full circularity can only become reality through collaboration up and down the value chain, by partnering with our suppliers, as well as with our customers around the world.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of

$17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

