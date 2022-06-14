conduent-transportation-implements-electronic-ticketing-system-for-italy’s-navigazione-laghi-on-lakes-maggiore,-garda-and-como

New system follows the implementation of real-time monitoring and tracking of the boat fleet as well as an information platform for the operator to manage schedules

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the rollout of an electronic ticketing system for Navigazione Laghi, a public transportation company that operates a fleet of 100 boats on Lakes Maggiore, Garda and Como in northern Italy. The fleet serves approximately 10 million passengers annually.

Conduent has begun implementing the new system at 60 ticket offices across the three lakes, where users can purchase electronic travel tickets. The system is expected to be completed early next year when passengers will be able to use contactless smartcards and QR codes for on-board validation.

“Lakes Maggiore, Garda and Como are among the most visited destinations in the north of Italy, attracting tourists from all over the world. In 2021, with Conduent, we implemented a system for real-time monitoring and tracking of the Navigazione Laghi fleet, an information platform to manage schedules, and on-board information panels and free WiFi service for all passengers. Now, we are introducing an interoperable electronic ticketing system, which is going to be a major step toward improving the passenger experience and continuing the innovation process that runs throughout our company,” said Alessandro Acquafredda, General Director at Navigazione Laghi.

On-board validation of the electronic travel tickets, which have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips embedded in them, enables Navigazione Laghi to enhance its knowledge of passenger traffic flows and obtain more accurate and timely data analytics. This project is in line with Navigazione Laghi’s mission to advance technological innovation and further improve customer service.

“The system implemented for Navigazione Laghi aligns with its vision to modernize its transportation service,” said Mark Brewer, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Navigazione Laghi is providing an enhanced smart mobility system that allows them to better monitor passengers’ behavior and optimize the service level.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

