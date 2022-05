WMO avverte: 50% di probabilità di raggiungere 1.5 gradi entro il 2026

The odds of at least one of the next 5 years temporarily reaching the #ParisAgreement threshold of 1.5°C have increased to 50:50. In 2015 the chance was zero.

Very likely (93%) that one year from 2022-2026 will be warmest on record: WMO and @metoffice update.#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/UVj0QNoxef

— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) May 9, 2022