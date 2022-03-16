henlius-2021-annual-results:-new-record-in-performance,-evolving-to-biopharma

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Henlius (2696.HK) announced its annual results for the year ended December 31st, 2021, sharing the company’s recent noteworthy progress and achievements. As a global innovative biopharmaceutical company, Henlius is committed to offering high-quality, affordable, and innovative biopharmaceuticals to patients worldwide with 4 products launched in China, 1 in Europe, and 12 indications around the globe, focusing on oncology, autoimmune diseases, ophthalmic diseases, etc. Up to date, the company has benefited over 170,000 patients worldwide. In 2021, Henlius’ revenue increased by 186.3% year-on-year (YoY) to RMB 1.68 billion, primarily from sales of various products and licensing revenue. HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, Zercepac® in Europe) delivered solid growth in China and Europe, reaching a sales revenue of RMB 868 million with a 692.7% YoY increase and RMB 62.2 million from the Chinese market and international market, respectively. The company also received oversea licensing revenue and R&D services revenue of RMB 30.2 million. HANLIKANG (rituximab) received a profit-sharing of RMB 542.5 million from Fosun Pharma and licensing revenue of RMB 10.4 million.

Based on unmet clinical needs, Henlius also continues to unleash innovation potential by enhancing in-house capabilities and strengthening collaboration on innovative assets. In 2021, the company’s R&D expenditure reached approximately RMB 1.76 billion. During the Reporting Period, the company saw robust clinical progress in 12 projects and received multiple clinical approvals on 6 candidates and 1 combination therapy worldwide. As of the Latest Practicable Date, more than 20 clinical trials have been carried out in various countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United States, Australia, the Philippines, and Turkey. The serplulimab (innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody) is the first innovative monoclonal antibody independently developed by Henlius. 2 New Drug Applications (NDA) of serplulimab for the treatment of microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors and squamous non-small cell lung cancer have been accepted by the NMPA and are expected to be approved in 2022.

Wenjie Zhang, Chairman, Executive Director and CEO of Henlius, remarked: “In 2021, we made significant progress on our innovation agenda as well as the evolution from a biotech company to a biopharma. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to shareholders and communities for your great support and trust. Staying true to our spirit of ‘entrepreneurship, innovation and creation,’ we will do all we can for the development of China biopharmaceuticals.”