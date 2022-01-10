the-top-21-best-places-to-work-in-europe-revealed

Connect with us

London, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced  today the top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2022. Topping this year’s ranking was Takeda, the leading multinational pharmaceutical company followed Bacardi, the world’s largest privately-held spirits company. Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company, secured the third among the top 21 organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across Europe.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading organizations across the region, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, community engagement and agility. This year, the top 21 companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture where 89% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes positively to society and the surrounding environment.

The list of the top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe:

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in Europe, the program partners with over 500 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

