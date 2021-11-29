cabio-receives-usda-organic-certification-for-its-docosahexaenoic-acid-algae-oil-products

Connect with us

WUHAN, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On November 18, 2021, CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd (“CABIO”) the first company commercializing ARA products in China received the notification from organic certification organization Ecocert SA that it has obtained USDA Organic certification for its Docosahexaenoic Acid Oil, Aquatic plants Seaweed and DHA Algae Oil.

CABIO algae DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) oil is an omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid synthesized by single-cell algae. Compared to other sources of DHA, the entire production process of CABIO algae DHA oil is implemented in a closed and clean environment which has approved by the US FDA GRAS. With strengths like controllable food safety and quality, traceability and no restriction of resource, CABIO has a green and sustainable supply chain.

The USDA Organic certification, one of the most authoritative organic certifications in the United States, bases its extremely strict certification standards not only on analysis and determination of the quality of the product prior to its availability, but also on the control over manufacturing, processing and transportation of the organic product.

Consumer demand for organically produced goods continues to show double-digit growth, providing market incentives across a broad range of products. The granting of the USDA Organic certification demonstrates that CABIO DHA products can not only be used safely in several traditional fields, including infant formula powder and health food, but also to further expand the application of the product to the global organic food additives sector in a move to meet the needs of downstream customers with sustainable criteria when selecting components of organic raw materials.

About CABIO

CABIO was the first food biotechnology company had its IPO on this Market as a high-tech based company, the company has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and sale of polyunsaturated fatty acid ARA, algae DHA oil, Sialic acid, natural-sourced β-carotene and other microorganism-fermented nutrient products for 20 years. CABIO dominate domestic market and export more than 20 countries in collaborate with many MNC company in the global.

With biotechnology as company’s pillar, CABIO will continuously provide its customers with professional, safe and quality nutrient products and solutions. Through promoting public health via nutrition regulation, CABIO aims at becoming a biotechnology company of advanced technology, global operation and sustainable development.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696765/2.jpg

