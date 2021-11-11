Connect with us

8th New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival Held from November 5 to 8

CHITOSE, Japan, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival was held at New Chitose Airport and online for four days from November 5 (Friday) to 8 (Monday), 2021.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102801/202111082993/_prw_PI1fl_9ST483Ym.jpg

NEW CHITOSE 2021 Signal Film Full Version (Camera mode): https://youtu.be/AZKOAu283N8

The competition screening, which is the main event of the festival, showed 92 films selected from over 2,200 submissions. An award ceremony was held on November 8 at the Portom Hall located in the international terminal building of New Chitose Airport.

AwardsGrand Prix for Short Films: “Easter Eggs”Nicolas Keppens, Belgium

Japan Grand Prix: “Replacements”Jonathan Hagard, Japan

New Talent Award: “The Fourth Wall”Mahboobeh Kalaee, Iran

Grand Prix for Feature Films: “The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily”Lorenzo Mattotti, France & Italy

Best Student Film: “Butterfly Jam”Shih-Yen Huang, France & Taiwan

Best Music Animation: “Czarodzielnica”Klaudia Ptasinska, Poland

All winning works can be found on the official festival website ( https://airport-anifes.jp/en ).

There was a new event called NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH 2021. There, nine Japanese animation filmmakers made short presentations on their upcoming projects, with the festival office and one of the commentators commending the following two projects.

NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH AWARD: “CHERRY AND VIRGIN”Project by Masanao Kawajiri

Emmanuel-Alain Raynal Award: “The Story of My First Love and the Rainbow Ferry That Was Sold”Project by Honami Yano

The archive movie of NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT PITCH 2021 will be available on the festival’s official YouTube channel until November 19. See the details at the official website of the festival.

https://airport-anifes.jp/en

