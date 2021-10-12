hiddenfjord,-atlantic-salmon-farmer,-celebrates-dramatic-reduction-in-carbon-emissions-on-anniversary-of-sustainability-commitment

Switch from Planes to Boats for Transporting its Salmon Results in 94% Reduction in CO2 Emissions

SØRVÁGUR, Faroe Islands, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the one-year anniversary of its commitment to shrinking its carbon footprint, Hiddenfjord, a family-run Faroese fish farming company providing fresh salmon to North America and Europe, is sharing independent research that verifies they have nearly eliminated their transportation-related CO2 emissions.

Last year on October 10, Hiddenfjord stopped all use of air freight, making them the first salmon producer in the world to rely purely on more sustainable, low-emission transportation of goods. In a film produced to mark this major milestone, the company details how using ocean-going ships to consistently deliver great tasting, fresh salmon to customers in Europe and North America has led to a remarkable 94% reduction in carbon emissions associated with overseas transportation after just one year.

“We believe that salmon are meant to swim, not to fly,” said CEO Atli Gregersen on the company’s noteworthy initiative to reduce CO2 emissions. “More importantly, we believe we have a responsibility, not just to deliver the best possible salmon but to do so in the most sustainable way.”

While salmon farming has a much lower environmental impact than many of the most popular animal proteins, a large segment of farmed salmon is exported by air. Airfreight is a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. A 2020 report from the Norwegian research organization SINTEF showed that freight carried by air produces around 50 times more CO2 than transoceanic sea freight.

For Hiddenfjord, achieving this goal while preserving the quality of its salmon has not been easy — it involved a great deal of ingenuity and invention in its operating procedures. To accomplish this, the company devised a unique processing and cooling system to keep its salmon fresh while also rethinking its entire global distribution chain. And these innovative efforts, coupled with Hiddenfjord’s unique stress-free harvesting system, have served to maintain the high quality of their salmon.

“We have proven that our salmon is still just as good as salmon transported by air,” said Gregersen, announcing the results of a recent survey conducted by the Consumer Evaluation Center. In a blind taste-test of salmon shipped by air and sea, more than 100 consumers could not tell the difference and rated both equally favorable in categories of taste, texture, and aroma. “By creating a unique processing and cooling system and optimizing our sea transportation process, where we control the salmon’s temperature at all times, we have kept the quality of our sea-raised salmon high and even made it so that the salmon lasts longer.”

Hiddenfjord’s slogan “Raised in the Wild” highlights its farming practices which also support sustainability, with salmon pens far out in the open sea of the Faroe Islands, located halfway between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean. They are known for raising salmon in the most exposed farming environment in the world. Hiddenfjord has also achieved GLOBALG.A.P. certification, an independent, transparent verification of responsible farming practices at every production stage.

Additionally, Hiddenfjord’s salmon is packaged three hours after harvesting and is free of antibiotics, hormones, and GMOs. The salmon is then sealed in its factory and remains in an unbroken, regulated cool chain until it reaches customers in more than a dozen countries worldwide. With its new sea-based shipping practice, the temperature of the salmon is controlled at all times, ensuring it arrives fresh and has a longer shelf life.

About HiddenfjordWith roots dating back to 1887, this Faroese salmon farming company is a family-owned business with an emphasis on quality and sustainable fishing practices. As an independent company, Hiddenfjord is allowed to have an idealistic focus on sustainability without the constant pressure from shareholders on short-term profits. Hiddenfjord’s air freight elimination and use of exposed locations to farm salmon stand as examples of the company’s focus on sustainability. Learn more at hiddenfjord.com.

For press inquiries, or to learn more about the SINTEF report verifying emissions reductions, please contact Contessa Kellogg-Winters at contessa.k.winters@clydegroup.com or Levi Hanssen at levi.hanssen@hiddenfjord.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657189/Hiddenfjord_logo_green.jpg