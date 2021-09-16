design-district,-a-new-permanent-home-for-the-creative-industries-opens-on-greenwich-peninsula,-london

Offering Innovative Workspace And Affordable Rent To Support The Future Growth Of This Economically Important Sector.

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The UK capital’s first ever permanent, purpose-designed home for the creative industries, Design District, opens today. Conceived by entrepreneurial place-makers, Knight Dragon, this much anticipated, innovative and expansive workspace has been designed to foster creativity and collaboration, with affordable rent and purposeful design focused on supporting the creative sector.

Marking a pivotal moment in the creative history of the capital, it is the third neighbourhood on Greenwich Peninsula, a bold, new landscape within London. Made up of an eclectic mix of 16 different buildings, designed by eight forward-thinking architects from around the globe, it is a dedicated district aiming to preserve and stimulate the creative innovation and enterprise that has been integral to London’s global identity for centuries.

An ecosystem that can house 1,800 creatives, including individual makers, ambitious start-ups, ground- breaking enterprises, and industry leaders, the district offers a number of different working spaces. A mix of creative enterprises, brands, and individuals are already calling it home, from QUEERCIRCLE, an LGBTQ+ led non-profit, Concept Kicks, a footwear-design research project and publication founded by Daniel Bailey and Brace Yourself PR, an independent music brand with an enviable roster from Manic Street Preachers to breakthrough talents like Bodega.

“Making art, culture, and design accessible and inclusive will always be a focus for us. Design District is an exciting and important step towards supporting businesses and individuals through all stages of growth, providing a much-needed home – at a crucial time for ideas-sharing, connection-building and innovation – all of which have suffered greatly over the last 18 months.” Kerri Sibson, Director, Greenwich Peninsula.

Design District will sit alongside a new food destination Canteen, offering a mix of international food and drink, The Basketball Court, a rooftop area to play whilst soaking up some of London’s most iconic views, NOW Gallery, the Peninsula’s progressive on-site art gallery, which has welcomed many innovative exhibitions and collaborators over the years such as Camille Walala and Molly Goddard, The Tide, London’s first elevated park and public art trail, with several significant sculptures by world-renowned artists such as Damien Hirst, and Bureau,London’s new members’ club for the creative industries and the city’s first On/Off Office, catering to the new world of flexible working routines within businesses.

With the arrival of Design District, it’s clear the vision for Greenwich Peninsula remains fused to the future and committed to creativity and innovation.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT GREENWICH PENINSULA

Greenwich Peninsula is fast becoming the capital’s most boldly modern landscape. Find out more here.

ABOUT DESIGN DISTRICT

Conceived and developed by Knight Dragon, Design District is London’s first permanent, purpose-built hub for the creative industries. Find out more here.

ABOUT DESIGN DISTRICT CREATES

Coinciding with the London Design Festival, Design District’s opening on the 15th September will be marked with a special launch night event followed by Design District Creates – an exclusive programme taking place over 21–23 September and free for all to attend. Find out more here.

ABOUT KNIGHT DRAGON

Knight Dragon is an entrepreneurial urban regenerator and property developer. They create places, build properties, and invest in related projects that bring new ideas and set new standards for urban living. Find out more here.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626731/Greenwich_Peninsula_1.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626732/Greenwich_Peninsula_2.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626733/Greenwich_Peninsula_3.jpg