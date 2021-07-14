participant,-mk2-films,-endeavor-content-partner-up-on-nadine-labaki-starrer-‘costa-brava,-lebanon’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Participant is teaming up with leading French sales agent MK2 Films and Endeavor Content to represent worldwide distribution rights on “Costa Brava, Lebanon,” the anticipated feature debut of Lebanese filmmaker Mounia Akl. “Costa Brava, Lebanon” will be headlined by Lebanese star and filmmaker Nadine Labaki (“Capernaum”), alongside Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri (“The Band’s Visit”). The […]

