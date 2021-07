Spread the love











“Isaac”, the debut feature by Catalan producer-director duo Ángeles Hernández and David Matamoros, has been acquired by France’s top Queer cinema distributor Outplay Films for France, Austria and Switzerland. The deal was put through by the film’s sale agent Alief Films at this year’s Cannes Film Market. Hernández and Matamoros, the co-producers of Netflix horror […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...