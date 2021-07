Spread the love











From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the final frontier: “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman has been tapped by Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot to direct the next “Star Trek” feature film, from a screenplay by Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) and Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”). J.J. Abrams is set to produce. The cast, however, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...