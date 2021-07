Spread the love











A24 recently explored a possible sale, with the indie film studio floating an asking price of between $2.5 billion to $3 billion. Sources familiar with the situation tell Variety that the Oscar-winning shop behind “Moonlight” and “Uncut Gems” has engaged with numerous potential suitors for more than 18 months. It’s unclear if those discussions continue […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...