Spread the love











Deadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of. On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...