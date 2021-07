Spread the love











Canadian producers C.S. Roy and Stéphanie Morissette (“Les Affamés,” “Vic + Flo Saw A Bear”) have unveiled a first look at “V F C,” an adaptive feature project blending traditional filmmaking with biofeedback audio technology. The project marks C.S. Roy’s directorial debut and stars Elisapie Isaac, the Inuk singer-songwriter, as a female neuroscientist who develops […]

