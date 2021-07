Spread the love











Maja Doroteja Prelog’s “Cent’anni” won this year’s Docs-in-Progress Award given out by the Cannes Film Market with the support of the Intl. Film Talent Assn. (IEFTA), which was presented at a ceremony on Tuesday in Cannes. Prelog’s feature was chosen out of the 32 works-in-progress that were presented this week during the Cannes Market. The […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...