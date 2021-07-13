MONDO

Habanero Sells ‘Pseudo’ to HBO/HBO Max & ‘Rock, Paper & Scissors’ to HBO Central Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
habanero-sells-‘pseudo’-to-hbo/hbo-max-&-‘rock,-paper-&-scissors’-to-hbo-central-europe-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Rio de Janeiro-based Habanero Film Sales has licensed  U.S. rights to political thriller “Pseudo” to the HBO platforms, The pact was negotiated by Leslie Cohen, senior VP content acquisitions HBO/HBO Max, and Habanero CEO Alfredo Calvino. Habanero has also sold the linear and streaming rights to 2019 Argentine horror-thriller “Rock, Paper and Scissors” (“Piedra, Papel […]

0 commenti su “Habanero Sells ‘Pseudo’ to HBO/HBO Max & ‘Rock, Paper & Scissors’ to HBO Central Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: