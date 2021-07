Spread the love











Isaac Lee’s Exile Content Studio and Diego Enrique Osorno, whose “1994” must rate as one of the best series produced by Netflix in Mexico, have moved into production in Spain on “Montaña,” the first feature-length documentary to emerge from an Exile-Osorno first look deal announced in 2020. Starting its shoot earlier this year in Chiapas, […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...