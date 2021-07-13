Cannes Competition Contender ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’ Snapped Up by Mubi for North America, U.K. & More (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Mubi, the London-based streamer and theatrical distributor, has acquired North America, U.K. and more territories on Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s “Lingui, The Sacred Bonds,” a highlight of the Cannes Film Festival competition. The powerful Chadian abortion drama has received unanimous critical praise and is being talked about as a potential Palme d’Or winner at the midpoint of […]

