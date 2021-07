Spread the love











That escalated quickly. In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an extra $30 million for the state’s film and TV tax credit program. Not to be outdone, the Legislature offered $180 million over two years. Now the two sides have reached a compromise: $330 million. That includes the $180 million, plus a brand-new $150 million tax […]

