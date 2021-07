Spread the love











Kirill Serebrennikov made an appearance by FaceTime on Monday after the premiere of “Petrov’s Flu,” which bowed in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The 51-year-old helmer is banned from leaving Russia and was unable to attend the opening. “I would like to thank everyone who is here. This is the first time that I […]

