Spread the love











Director, writer and producer Roman Coppola is in Cannes to promote his blockchain-based filmmaking platform, Decentralized Pictures — an ambitious undertaking that the “French Dispatch” co-writer describes as “a very long-term endeavor.” While blockchain’s application in film financing has yielded mixed results over the years — many blockchain ventures that rocked up to Cannes years […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...