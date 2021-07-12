Senza categoria

Mediawan Snags International for Léonard Cohen‘s Animated ‘Flavors Of Iraq’ (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
mediawan-snags-international-for-leonard-cohen‘s-animated-‘flavors-of-iraq’-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Paris-based Mediawan Rights has taken international rights to the animated documentary  feature “Flavors of Iraq” from director Léonard Cohen. “Flavors of Iraq” is a co-production between France’s animation-focused Miyu Productions (Pierre Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman”) and documentary-specialized Nova Production (Marie Linton’s “Prison life: Justice in Japan”). Culture channel Arte France is also on board […]

0 commenti su “Mediawan Snags International for Léonard Cohen‘s Animated ‘Flavors Of Iraq’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: