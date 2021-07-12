Mediawan Snags International for Léonard Cohen‘s Animated ‘Flavors Of Iraq’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Paris-based Mediawan Rights has taken international rights to the animated documentary feature “Flavors of Iraq” from director Léonard Cohen. “Flavors of Iraq” is a co-production between France’s animation-focused Miyu Productions (Pierre Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman”) and documentary-specialized Nova Production (Marie Linton’s “Prison life: Justice in Japan”). Culture channel Arte France is also on board […]

