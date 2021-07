Spread the love











Composers Atli Örvarsson, Mark Mothersbaugh and Mark Isham led the list of winners announced Monday for the annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards, with the three scorers picking up six, five and four trophies, respectively. Örvarsson, the Icelandic composer, is now up to 29 BMI honors with the six he adds this week. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...