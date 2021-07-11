MONDO

Steven Soderbergh Boards Feature Adaptation of Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘The Vandal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker/producer Steven Soderbergh is on board to executive produce a feature-length adaptation of buzzy Directors’ Fortnight short film “The Vandal,” Variety can reveal. Directed by American helmer Eddie Alcazar, the Quinzaine-premiering film — which is presented by filmmaker/producer Darren Aronofsky — is being tipped as an early contender for the best animated short Oscar. It […]

