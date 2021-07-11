steven-soderbergh-boards-feature-adaptation-of-directors’-fortnight-pic-‘the-vandal’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Filmmaker/producer Steven Soderbergh is on board to executive produce a feature-length adaptation of buzzy Directors’ Fortnight short film “The Vandal,” Variety can reveal. Directed by American helmer Eddie Alcazar, the Quinzaine-premiering film — which is presented by filmmaker/producer Darren Aronofsky — is being tipped as an early contender for the best animated short Oscar. It […]

