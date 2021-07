Spread the love











The FilmPhilippines Office of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has trebled its annual filming incentives budget from $1 million to $3 million, effective from 2022. The Philippines offers a range of incentives, including rebate schemes for local and international projects. “Electric Child” by Swiss Simon Jaquemet, produced by Switzerland’s 8horses GmbH with […]

