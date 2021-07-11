‘my-brilliant-friend’-star-margherita-mazzucco-set-for-susanna-nicchiarelli’s-saint-clare-of-assisi-biopic-(exclusive)

Spread the love











“My Brilliant Friend” star Margherita Mazzucco is set to play Saint Clare of Assisi in Susanna Nicchiarelli’s new feature film “Chiara” which will conclude the director’s trilogy of female biopics also comprising “Nico, 1988” and “Miss Marx.” Nicchiarelli’s portrait of the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who at age 18 became a nun […]

