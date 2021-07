Spread the love











It’s hard to imagine two more charming and personable filmmakers than the Bulgarian directing-producing-writing duo Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova of the production company Activist38. Although slightly punchy with fatigue, they took a short break from post-production in Paris to talk to Variety about “Women Do Cry,” their second fiction feature after the Locarno fest […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...