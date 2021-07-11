michael-gentile’s-paris-based-the-film-to-produce-‘farewell-caracas,’-‘et-maintenant,-le-feu,’-julie-delpy’s-next-film-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Michael Gentile’s Paris-based The Film, the banner behind Julie Delpy’s upcoming show “On the Verge,” is developing a string of projects with emerging filmmakers, notably Yaël Cojot-Goldberg’s “Farewell Caracas” and Mehdi Fikri’s drama “Et maintenant, le feu.” The company is also producing Danielle Arbid’s “Des châteaux qui brûlent,” based on Arno Bertina’ book, and Delpy’s […]

