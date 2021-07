Spread the love











In “Medusa,” the latest film from Brazilian director Anita Rocha da Silveira, the main character and a gang of her female friends don creepy white masks to attack other women in the street whom they deem to be “promiscuous.” Silveira draws amply from both fictional and real tales of women-on-women violence to portray a snake […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...