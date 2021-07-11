Senza categoria

Former Studiocanal CEO Didier Lupfer Launches Company With Millennials-Skewing Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Didier Lupfer, the former CEO of Studiocanal, has launched the Paris-based production banner The Media Company with a lineup comprising high-concept films and series, including “The Quest of Fire” and “Front Row.” The outfit is also developing about 10 feature films, including Russian helmer Michael Idov’s “Aspiration,” which is co-produced with Artem Vassiliev at Métrafilms, […]

