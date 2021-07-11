former-studiocanal-ceo-didier-lupfer-launches-company-with-millennials-skewing-projects-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Didier Lupfer, the former CEO of Studiocanal, has launched the Paris-based production banner The Media Company with a lineup comprising high-concept films and series, including “The Quest of Fire” and “Front Row.” The outfit is also developing about 10 feature films, including Russian helmer Michael Idov’s “Aspiration,” which is co-produced with Artem Vassiliev at Métrafilms, […]

