Spread the love











French icon Catherine Deneuve was visibly moved at the Cannes Film Festival’s press conference for Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Peaceful” (“De son vivant”) in which she stars as a grieving mother helping her terminally-ill son (Benoit Magimel) accept his fate along with a doctor (Dr. Gabriel Sara) and a nurse (Cecile de France). The movie, produced by […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...