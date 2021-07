Spread the love











International sales, distribution and production company Axxon Media have closed a pair of deals with WarnerMedia for Latin America and the Caribbean, one for a finished feature and the other a project, both announced at this year’s Cannes Marché du Film. WarnerMedia has picked up Mireia Gabilando’s Spanish comedy “The Hive” and will bring the […]

