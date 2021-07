Spread the love











Telefilm Canada and Screen Ireland have boarded “Cry From the Sea,” a co-production between Canada’s Sepia Films and Ireland’s ShinAwil, which has been greenlit to shoot in the Fall. To be directed by Vic Sarin (“Partition,” “A Shine of Rainbows”), the romantic drama centers on Edith, an enigmatic American widow who visits an Irish island […]

