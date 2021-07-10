sola-media-acquires-animated-feature-‘finnick’-from-top-russian-toon-house-riki-group-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Germany’s Sola Media has acquired sales rights across a host of territories for “Finnick,” an animated feature from leading Russian animation studio Riki Group, Variety has learned. The companies will be introducing the film to buyers during the Cannes Film Market. The CGI-animated comedy follows the adventures of 13-year-old Christine, who befriends the young prankster […]

