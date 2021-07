Spread the love











Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s new opus “Drive My Car,” one of just two Asian titles competing for the Palme d’Or this year, consists of three melancholy hours of conversations, but it says the most in its moments of silence. In an interview ahead of the film’s debut on the Croisette, Hamaguchi notes that his past works have […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...