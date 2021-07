Spread the love











Nothing says ‘Cannes is back’ like the glitzy annual Chopard Trophee Dinner, where Jessica Chastain and Maggie Gyllenhaal on Friday saluted the return of the festival while celebrating this year’s award recipients, U.K. actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Jessie Buckley. Chastain — who doesn’t have a movie in Cannes but came along for the ride — […]

