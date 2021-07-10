les-films-pelleas-readies-female-driven-slate-with-new-films-by-justine-triet,-danielle-arbid,-katell-quillevere-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a female-driven slate with new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which competed at Cannes in 2019. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...