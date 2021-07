Spread the love











Madrid-based Latido Films has sold a slew of major territories on its banner titles, including Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player “The Employer and the Employee,” Berlin winner “The Fam,” village crime drama “The Replacement” and auteur genre movie “Baby.” Chalking up its first major sale, Uruguayan Manuel Nieto’s “The Employer and the Employee” has closed France […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...