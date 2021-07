Spread the love











Shock rocker Iggy Pop has lent his voice to a new documentary on Ancient Egyptian child king Tutankhamun. “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition” simultaneously charts the history of the tomb’s discovery in 1922 and the preparation of the record-breaking touring Tutankhamun exhibition, which launched in Los Angeles in 2019. The doc was produced in Italy by […]

