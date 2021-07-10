‘happy-as-lazzaro’-director-alice-rohrwacher-set-for-first-tv-series,-will-depict-world-of-italian-fables-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, whose “The Wonders” and “Happy as Lazzaro” are both Cannes prizewinners, will direct her first TV series that, similarly to her fable-like films, will explore the world of Italian folk tales. The Alice Rohrwacher-directed series, which is scheduled to start shooting next year, is titled “Ci Sarà Una Volta,” which translates […]

