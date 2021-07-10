gianni-amelio-shooting-biopic-of-italian-poet-jailed-due-to-fascist-era-homophobic-law,-match-factory-selling-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Italian auteur Gianni Amelio (“Open Doors”) will shoot a biopic of Italian poet, playwright and director Aldo Braibanti, who was jailed in 1968 due to a Fascist-era anti-gay law. The Match Factory has boarded the pic and is launching international sales in Cannes. Amelio is best-known for the Oscar-nominated “Open Doors” (1990) and also “Stolen […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...