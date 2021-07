Cohen Media Group and Curzon Scoop U.S., U.K. Rights to Francois Ozon’s Cannes Competition Film ‘Everything Went Fine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











Cohen Media Group and Curzon have jointly acquired all U.S. and U.K. distribution rights to “Everything Went Fine,” Francois Ozon’s film with Sophie Marceau, which just world-premiered in competition at Cannes and earned a warm critical welcome. The deal was negotiated by CMG senior VP Robert Aaronson, Curzon Artificial Eye’s managing director Louisa Dent and […]

