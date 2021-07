Spread the love











Marvel’s “Black Widow” is already crushing pandemic-era box office records. The superhero adventure raked in a mighty $39.5 million from 4,160 theaters on Friday, the biggest single-day gross since the onset of COVID-19. Through the weekend, “Black Widow” is poised to generated a huge $87.8 million, which would best the benchmark previously set by “F9” […]

