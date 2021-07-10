MONDO

‘Benedetta’ Director Paul Verhoeven Blasts Critics of Film’s Racy Sex Scenes: ‘We Don’t Want to Look at the Reality of Life’

da redazione
Commenti 0
‘benedetta’-director-paul-verhoeven-blasts-critics-of-film’s-racy-sex-scenes:-‘we-don’t-want-to-look-at-the-reality-of-life’
Spread the love

“Basic Instinct” director Paul Verhoeven slammed the new “puritanism” he perceives has taken over cinema during a charged Cannes press conference for his latest film “Benedetta,” saying critics “don’t want to look at the reality of life.” The Belgian auteur has received a generally positive response to his risqué new film, which stars Virginie Efira […]

0 commenti su “‘Benedetta’ Director Paul Verhoeven Blasts Critics of Film’s Racy Sex Scenes: ‘We Don’t Want to Look at the Reality of Life’

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: