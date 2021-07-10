‘benedetta’-director-paul-verhoeven-blasts-critics-of-film’s-racy-sex-scenes:-‘we-don’t-want-to-look-at-the-reality-of-life’

Spread the love
“Basic Instinct” director Paul Verhoeven slammed the new “puritanism” he perceives has taken over cinema during a charged Cannes press conference for his latest film “Benedetta,” saying critics “don’t want to look at the reality of life.” The Belgian auteur has received a generally positive response to his risqué new film, which stars Virginie Efira […]
