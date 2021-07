Spread the love











One of the biggest conundrums for many working in the fledgling XR sector is how to make money in the medium. As part this week’s Cannes XR program, Jingshu Chen, co-founder of VR entertainment platform VeeR will deliver a keynote that seeks to address the issue. Beijing-based VeeR distributes, produces and invests in narrative VR […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...