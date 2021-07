Spread the love











Leading Italian sales agent and production company The Open Reel is at the Cannes Marché du Film selling its newly-acquired Spanish feature “Mía and Moi” (“Mia y Moi”) from director Borja de la Vega. There, the company has already closed sales on the feature to Dramarama in the U.S., Cinemien in Benelux and German-speaking territories […]

