New Europe Film Sales has picked up “Reflection,” the next film from Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych, who won best film in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival for “Atlantis” in 2019. “Reflection” was a hot title in the works in progress section of Les Arcs last year, and is considered as a frontrunner […]

